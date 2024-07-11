Start Tech wins top industry award

A Shropshire IT provider has scooped a prestigious award that recognises excellence and leadership in the technology industry.

Kieran Jones, Ian Groves, and Jordon Tipper from the Start Tech team

Start Tech has won the ‘UK & Ireland Solution Provider Spotlight Award’ at the CompTIA Community Spotlight Awards, which were held in Birmingham.

Start Tech is an MSP (Managed Service Provider) which looks after the IT needs of 2,338 users across 60 companies around the UK, from their base in Shrewsbury. Robust cyber security is at the core of their offering. They were one of the first IT providers in the UK to become a National Cyber Security Centre Assured Service Provider.

CompTIA (Computing Technology Industry Association) is a leading voice worldwide for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem. To win the solution provider award, Start Tech had to demonstrate leadership, excellence and innovation towards their organisation and clients, as well as being a true solutions provider.

MJ Shoer, chief community officer at CompTIA, said, “The awards are judged purely on the merit of each application. We enlist a prestigious panel of judges from outside the awarding region to ensure the highest integrity and objectivity when choosing the winners.”

Start Tech managing director, Ian Groves, was asked to speak at the event, which welcomed tech and IT companies from across the UK. He said, “We are over the moon to pick up the Solution Provider Spotlight Award. There isn’t a more poignant award for us to win as an MSP. We were up against some big names – both in size and reputation, so this is a huge achievement, one which we’ll be celebrating for a long time. I believe it will change the way we’re viewed on a national scale.

“We are having one of our best years in our 23-year history having been named as one of Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies and now scooping this important award. The business is going from strength to strength – our average year on year growth for the last three years is 39%, which is brilliant.

“I hope this award success helps more businesses find out about our work. We pride ourselves on providing a proactive approach to IT, where we lead with advice and solutions to improve efficiency, rather than the reactive approach that has been the industry standard for so long.”