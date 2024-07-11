New staff strengthen team at Good2Great

An expanding Bridgnorth firm has continued its recruitment programme by adding two key members of staff to its team.

Matt Jones and Theresa Reynolds have joined the Good2Great team

Award-winning business growth specialists Good2Great, based at The Printworks in Bridgnorth’s High Street, has taken on Theresa Reynolds and Matt Jones.

Theresa is taking on the role of office manager, having gained extensive experience as a personal assistant within the NHS and private companies.

Having also set up her own successful family business, her expertise will play a vital role in maintaining the dynamic of Good2Great as it grows.

Matt Jones steps into the newly-created role as company accountant. A certified accountant under the Association of Accounting Technicians, he has wide-ranging experience in implementing innovative accounting systems and solutions.

He started his career at Swegon Air Management as an accounting team leader, travelling between the UK and Ireland implementing and training new finance systems across the group.

Matt joins Good2Great from Marks & Clerk LLP where he sat on the senior management team, shaping the businesses’ finances. This led to the team being shortlisted for the West Midlands Finance Awards.

Earlier this year Michelle Jehu was recruited as Good2Great as head of people development and Harriet Cox was appointed as digital marketing executive.

Director Johnny Themans said: “The addition of these four key members of staff come at an exciting period of expansion for us and we are sure they will strengthen our commitment to driving growth for our clients across the Midlands.”