Employers learn about new T-Level opportunities

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business


Students, employers and tutors came together at Telford College to showcase a new range of T-Levels being launched in September, and celebrate some of the milestones and achievements so far.

Business and digital studies lecturer Elizabet Basford

The two-year programmes are equivalent to three A levels, but offer a more vocational alternative to study, with significant time spent in the workplace.

Telford College has already enjoyed great success with its first health and digital T-Levels this year, and is rolling out more pathways in September including business, engineering, early years, media and fashion.

The information event at the college’s Wellington campus was an opportunity for employers who are interested in offering work placements to hear from tutors and current students.

Sarah Davies, director of health and science, said the qualifications had been ‘designed in a different way’ including much greater collaboration with employers.

“Every T-Level student must complete an industry placement that lasts a minimum of 315 hours – which is where local employers come in.

“What’s in it for them? By offering placements to our T-Level students, they get the chance to ensure that young people are developing the skills, workplace behaviours and experience that industry needs.”

Jackie Bradnick, who is involved in organising T-Level industry placements, said it was an effective way of attracting ‘motivated young people’ who could bring in imaginative new ideas.

“Businesses already offering T-Level placements say there are many benefits, including the prospect of an ‘extra pair of hands’, and the chance to test the pool of local talent with a view to recruitment at a later stage,” she said.

Telford College directors Andrew Turner and Robert Lees outlined the new creative, media and engineering T-Levels being launched from September.

Ruth Field, T-Level industry placement co-ordinator for the Integrated Care Systems of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, revealed some of the positive feedback across the NHS from those who had interacted with Telford College’s health T-Level students.

Visitors also heard from one of Telford College’s current T-Level health students, Ellie Sandells, Meredith Davis, and Sophie Flavell, who spoke about how rewarding their placements had been – and how much they had been welcomed by staff.

And digital T-Level student Jesse Karim told the businesses: “I know a whole bunch more than I did at the start, both technical and non technical.

“The biggest difference is probably the uncertainty I had towards whether or not cyber was truly the career path I wishes to pursue – now I am aware that it is.!

