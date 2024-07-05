Shropshire Chamber responds to decisive general election result

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has responded to the results of the General Election as Labour takes power from the Conservatives.

Business people gathered at Shropshire Chamber’s offices to watch the results through the night

Ruth Ross, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The public has delivered a clear and decisive message.

“We look forward to working in partnership with the new Government to provide the stability and certainty which local employers crave after several years of turbulence.

“With the three largest Westminster parties all now represented in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, we hope they will work together in the best interests of our fantastic county.

“The time for talk and rhetoric is over – we now need to see action on the measures highlighted in the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce manifesto.

“Skills and labour shortages mean that many employers are still struggling to recruit. We need a skills and immigration system that works for business, as well as for our education providers.

“We also need a predictable, reliable and affordable transport infrastructure which allows people, products and services to move around with ease.

“Gaps in broadband and mobile connectivity, which stifle business productivity and competitiveness, need to be urgently addressed.

“And it’s vital that we press ahead with long overdue reforms to planning rules and business rates, to boost local growth. In short, there’s lots we want the new Government to do.”

The Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce, Shevaun Haviland, pledged to work in partnership with the new Government to boost the economy.

She said: “How we revitalise our economy was hotly debated throughout the past six weeks, and it is encouraging to see they have many policies which clearly align with our recommendations.

“But after a gruelling election the really hard work starts now. We need to see action from day one on pulling together a coherent industrial strategy for the long-term, which places a strong emphasis on harnessing green innovation.

“Closing the skills gap, growing exports, boosting productivity and harnessing the power of AI won’t happen overnight. And businesses will also want to see early movement on pledges around business rates reform and improving our trade relationship with the EU.

“None of this will be easy, and our new Government should not be expected to do it alone. But our entire Chamber Network and the 51,000 businesses it represents will be ready to put their shoulders to the wheel and help.”