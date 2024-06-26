Shropshire manufacturer celebrates 40 years in business with global expansion plans

A Shropshire business is celebrating an incredible 40 years of trading all over the world – and will only get bigger.

Jesmonite Managing Director Piran Littleton with Operations Director John Smallman

Jesmonite, based in Bishop’s Castle, is marking its ruby anniversary with new products and even more expansion plans.

The company, which launched in 1984, aims to extend its range of products, transform the business structure with nine global ‘hubs’ and increase the number of retail stores that stock the material by 900%.

The Jesmonite compound – an acrylic-modified gypsum composite – is a safe alternative to fibreglass (GRP) and lightweight alternative to cast concrete, and it has grown in popularity across the world in recent years, used by millions of people to make products from jewellery to tables to building facades.

CEO Piran Littleton said: “We are thrilled that Jesmonite is going from strength to strength and this 40th anniversary is a great occasion to reflect on recent success and look towards the future.

“Our first ‘hub’ launched in Belgium last year and makes it easier to order and deliver Jesmonite across Europe – we will now recreate the hub model globally with others being developed in the United Arab Emirates, North America and Canada, South America, Australia and Asia.

“It is an exciting time, we’ve only recently entered the market in America and we know there is a lot of interest there, so we are eager to see that take off.

“We also want to increase the retail exposure of Jesmonite – we currently have over 500 retail outlets worldwide stocking Jesmonite on their shelves and our target is to have 5,000 retail outlets stocking our material by the end of 2026.

“Our staff are working incredibly hard to meet our targets and the team is enjoying this moment to reflect on 40 years of great business – in 2022 Jesmonite won the Queen’s Award for International Trade and we are hoping for more of the same in the years to come!”

To mark the anniversary Jesmonite has launched three new pigments – a pink, purple and orange – which have been popular with creatives, as well as a ‘Recommended by Jesmonite’ label on an extended range of products, particularly to the hobby and craft markets.

In addition to the Belgian hub, the business has distributors across the world from Canada, Greece, Singapore and Korea to distributors in India, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hong Kong and New Zealand and more in Palestine, Thailand, Ukraine, Vietnam, Puerto Rico, and Nigeria.

Over 15 people have also signed up to become Jesmonite brand ambassadors, promoting the popular material and its benefits on social media.

Jesmonite has been used on large scale projects including a 5-star P&O cruise ship which has 6,000 pieces of wall art made from AC100 and the King of Bahrain’s private residential palace which has AC730 Corinthian columns, pilasters, cornices, friezes, balusters, window and door surrounds and other ornate features.

Jesmonite is also used on the British headquarters of HSBC, in Birmingham, the Haunted House Monster Party at Legoland Windsor and Saga luxury cruise ship The Spirit of Discovery.

The largest Jesmonite cladding project to date is the Project Light Canada Water multi-phased dockside regeneration in Southwark, London.

Piran added: “Both the creative and the architectural project sides of the business have seen a boost recently, many more people are discovering Jesmonite and also discovering its versatility. “We love to see what people create with the material and as well as our business developing over the next 40 years, we know that creatives and architects are also going to be experimenting and coming up with exciting new products too!”