Michael Bush joins Reech as Non-Executive Director

Experienced business leader and digital marketing expert, Michael Bush, has joined fast-growing full-service marketing agency, Reech, as Non-Executive Director.

Michael Bush centre with memebers of the Reech team.

With over 15 years’ experience in digital marketing, Michael boasts a proven track record in the sector having initially launched his own SEO agency before he became a founding member of Climb Online – the digital marketing agency developed in partnership by BBC Apprentice Winner, Mark Wright, and business tycoon, Lord Sugar.

Here, Michael played a critical role in scaling the business to an £8 million turnover within just 7 years through the implementation of a strong and impactful commercial strategy, which focused on building partnerships with household brands including TikTok, Nintendo, Imagine Cruising, Groupon, Gym King, Protein World.

With impressive expertise in operations, people management and in driving international growth, Michael was appointed Managing Director of Climb Online in January 2022, where he successfully guided the agency through a founder-led exit in October 2022 and managed its seamless integration into its acquiring group before leaving the business in December 2023.

In joining Reech, Michael will now work closely with the agency’s Senior Leadership Team to strengthen its digital offering and expand into new markets, while ensuring it is established as one of the UK’s leading and reputable full-service marketing agencies.

Rob Hughes, Founder and Managing Director of Reech, confirmed: “Michael is an impressive business leader and digital marketing and sales specialist who boasts a proven and commercial approach to agency positioning, growth and success. I am genuinely delighted that he is joining the business in an NED capacity and am in no doubt he will make a fundamental difference to the future growth and development of Reech in the months and years to come.”

Established in 2009 by marketing expert, Rob Hughes, with a clear vision to help build successful brands, Reech has since evolved into one of the UK’s most reputable full-service marketing agencies, renowned for delivering results-driven campaigns with creativity at its core.

Headquartered in Shrewsbury, the agency increased its headcount to 28 and scaled its 7-figure revenue by 30% during its financial year ending March 2024.

Michael Bush, agency and growth consultant and new NED of Reech, added: “I have known Rob and the Reech team for around 12 months or so now, and am delighted to be joining such a driven, creative and client-focused business as its NED.

“I now look forward to providing strategic guidance and support as we work towards set growth objectives and advance the agency’s digital offering.”