Team expansion at Coverage Care Services in Shrewsbury

Updated:
Coverage Care Services, an independent not-for-profit care provider, has anounced the appointment of several new members to its team.

Newly appointed at Coverage Care Services are Amy Hutchings, Jamie Stubbs, Nicky Spencer, Simon Challinor and Hannah Gittins
To meet its ongoing commitment to delivering high quality care and support to its care homes, Coverage Care has recruited additional posts to support its major investment in introducing digital solutions to complement and enhance its services.

Workforce development is at the heart of the company’s culture and the new posts support its continuous investment in its workforce.

Jamie Stubbs and Amy Hutchings join as additional Operations Managers and will support the care home managers and their team to deliver the very best care and support.

Alexandra Robinson joins the team as Assistant Property Manager.

Nicky Spencer is Marketing and PR officer and will celebrate and share all that happens in the homes and the wider communities.

Catrin Corcoran, HR Overseas Recruitment Coordinator will lead on its overseas sponsorship programme which enables Coverage Care to tap into an extensive pool of talent.

Simon Challoner joins as Senior I.T technician and Hannah Gittins joins as I.T technician

Chief Executive, Debbie Price expressed her delight at the new appointments, emphasizing the importance of a skilled and compassionate workforce in delivering exceptional care to residents. 

