HR Dept Shropshire Appoints ‘Young Business Woman of the Year’ as Director

Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

The HR Department Shropshire has announced the promotion of Aleesha Skett to Company Director as growth in demand for its services continues to drive expansion.

Niamh Kelly and Aleesha Skett
Ms Skett has had a rapid rise to the boardroom after joining the team as an Apprentice in September 2020. She was promoted to HR Consultant in July 2022 and Senior HR Consultant a year later.

Qualifying as a law graduate from the University of Wolverhampton, Aleesha has been nominated for multiple awards including the Oxford University Press Law Prize, the Rising Star of the Year award, and in 2023 was named Young Business Woman of the Year at the National Business Womens Awards.

Reflecting on her promotion, Aleesha said: “I’m delighted to become a Director of the organisation as we continue to grow the company in providing excellent human resource advice and support to clients throughout Shropshire.”

HR Department managing director, Níamh Kelly welcomed Aleesha to the executive board: “I’m delighted Aleesha has become a Director as she brings with her the necessary business skills to help us develop the company into an excellent client based service.”

The HR Department was established six years ago and supports SMEs across Shropshire and a sister company operates across Mid Wales, Wrexham and Chester.

