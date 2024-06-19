18.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
- Advertisement -

Bridgnorth Rugby Club to host business seminar

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

The new flagship clubhouse recently opened by Bridgnorth Rugby Club is to host its first business event next month.

Johnny Themans and Ian George of Bridgnorth Rugby Club
Johnny Themans and Ian George of Bridgnorth Rugby Club

Award-winning business growth specialists Good2Great are organising a business seminar on July 11 at the club’s new headquarters in Bandon Lane.

The event takes the theme of ‘overcoming business obstacles to realise positive outcomes’ and is expected to attract business people from around the county and beyond.

- Advertisement -

“We have a long association with Bridgnorth Rugby Club and are delighted to see this long-awaited new clubhouse opened,” said Good2Great director Johnny Themans, a former club player.

“It is a very impressive building and will be an asset to the town of Bridgnorth as a centre for the club but also as a superb venue for business and social events,” he added.

The seminar, which runs from 9.15am until 11.30am, aims to provide delegates with a toolkit to accelerate growth in the light of a changing business landscape.

There will be particular focus on increasing productivity through exceptional leadership and increasing income through responsive sales and marketing strategies.

Anyone interested in attending can book online.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP