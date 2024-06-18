12.6 C
Telford-based V&D Interiors Limited win prestigious industry award

Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A Telford-based Specialist Drylining Contractor is celebrating after winning a prestigious national industry award.

Members of the V&D Interiors Limited team collect their award on stage with Shaparak Khorsandi (right).
V&D Interiors Limited won the Commerical Drylining Contractor of the Year Award at the The Finishes and Interiors Sector Awards.

The company were chosen as winners for their works at Berrow House in Worcester where V&D Interiors carried out drylining, ceiling and partition works.

The FIS Contractors Awards, which were this year hosted by by British Comedian Shaparak Khorsandi, are held annually to promote an encourage high levels of craftmanship in the finishes and interiors sector.

The Awards Lunch is an afternoon event to celebrate the winners and provide a networking opportunity for like-minded individuals to come together.

The event had over 600 people from the interior section with over 100 companies entering the awards. The awards were given out from the market-leading manufacturers in the interior sector.

Calvin Challis, Commercial Director at V&D Interiors Limited, said: “I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of our team on delivering this very complex project. It is a true honour to secure the award for the best commercial drylining contractor in the country.

“This award has been secured based upon the hard work of our all our operatives, site staff and commercial team so thank you all for your commitment and hard work it is very much appreciated.

“This project would not have achieved this fantastic finish without the help of some key individuals; Chris Neild, David Nemsadze, Yuriy Tsvyatko, and Owen Cresswell.”

