Free business training on offer in Shropshire market towns

A new range of fully-funded training courses is being launched by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce – with sessions being held in the county’s main market towns.

Amanda Gosling, UKSPF project manager at Shropshire Chamber

Businesses are being urged to sign up for the new courses, which will run over the next eight months and include 20 new one or half-day programmes.

They are being delivered thanks to support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund which is part of the Government’s ‘levelling up’ programme.

UKSPF project manager at Shropshire Chamber, Amanda Gosling, said: “There will be all kinds of courses available across a wide range of topics.

“This is an excellent opportunity for eligible businesses to develop key skills and to benefit from expert training – without the often prohibitive costs.

“You don’t need to be a member of the Chamber to be eligible, your business just needs to be in the Shropshire Council local authority area and be independent of any other company.”

Topics available on the one or half-day courses include:

– Employment law and HR essentials

– The art of persuasion and negotiation

– Microsoft Project software, PowerPoint presentations, and computer fundamentals

– Carbon literacy

– Mediation skills for workplace resolution

– Intergenerational communication

– Identifying and managing stress, anxiety, depression and violence in the workplace

– Marketing, reputation management, and internal communication skills

– Motivation and engagement

– Performance management

In addition to this, Shropshire Chamber is also running a fully-funded five-day Active Leadership Programme, which includes three hours of one-to-one support and coaching, with sessions again being held at venues across the county.

Amanda said: “This course is specifically designed to equip leaders with the right set of skills and tools to stay ahead of the curve.”

There are also fully-funded vocational qualifications available for economically active individuals – either employed or actively looking for work – who are aged sixteen and over and resident in the Shropshire Council local authority area.

Amanda added: “The Chamber works in partnership with four local training providers to deliver these courses – AC Training, SBC Training, Shrewsbury Colleges Group and Inspired Mindset Limited – and we are keen to ensure as many people as possible get the chance to take up this opportunity.

The fully-funded UKSPF upskilling courses, including the Active Leadership Programme, are for independent businesses based in the Shropshire Council local authority area. Charities are not eligible.

The fully-funded UKSPF vocational qualifications are available for individuals who live in the Shropshire Council local authority area who are employed, or actively looking for work.

You can check if you are within the catchment area by typing their postcode in here: Find your local council – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

More information on all fully funded courses, and the vocational qualification offer, is available at UKSPF Fully Funded Programmes (shropshire-chamber.co.uk)