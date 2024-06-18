Dementia Information Day success for Radfield Home Care

Hundreds of people discovered a wealth of dementia and Alzheimer’s support at the Dementia Information Day arranged by Radfield Home Care, last month.

Mayor of Shrewsbury, David Vasmer pictured at the busy event

The free entry event, held for the second year at Shrewsbury Town Football Club during Dementia Action Week brought together 43 organisations from across Shropshire, providing unique services, support and information for people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Sponsored by The Dementia Service, the event welcomed over 200 attendees, cementing its reputation as a pivotal resource in the community. The event was also attended by new Shrewsbury town Mayor, David Vasmer and the High Sheriff of Shropshire, Brian Welti JP.

Mayor David Vasmer hailed the event and attending organisations for the support they provide and the relief they give the NHS.

He said: “I think they’re (local dementia support organisations) very very important, the work that people do here means there’s less work for the NHS. The more support people can get at home, in their communities, the less likely they are to suffer problems and require NHS support.

“They are (Dementia Information Day events) really crucial because a lot of people don’t have the internet or emails. It’s really helpful not only for people with dementia but their carers as well.”

Speaking at the event, Dr Hannah MacKechnie, Radfield Home Care CEO & Co-founder said:

“It’s just fantastic for the public to be able to access all the support groups they need all in one place.

“It’s great to be supporting people beyond the actual care services and into their lives and connecting them to their local community.”

The event featured resources, information and an opportunity to meet an impressive lineup of dementia care organisations. Attending organisations included but were not limited to The Alzheimer’s Society, Dementia Action Alliance, PALZ (Professionals living with Alzheimer’s), The Dementia Service, Severn Hospice, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, and The Cavalier Centre.