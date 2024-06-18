Construction firm builds for the future with five apprenticeship vacancies

A growing construction company is looking to add five new apprentices to strengthen its team – creating the ideal opportunity for those successful candidates to take their first steps on the career ladder.

Members of the SWG group team

SWG group, based in Welshpool and working across Shropshire and the Midlands, has vacancies for two Construction Management Degree Apprentices, two Quantity Surveying Degree Apprentices and one Trainee Accountant (AAT Apprentice).

The posts are full-time and provide the opportunity for the successful candidates to receive paid learning at a leading company in the construction industry while working towards a qualification.

Julian Kirkham, director at SWG, said: “We have a proud record of developing talent through our extensive apprenticeship programme at SWG and have five vacancies available which offer exciting prospects for the right candidates.

“SWG is committed to creating these opportunities which not only allow for the progression of young people in their chosen careers, but also helps us build our workforce of the future.

“We are seeking two Construction Management Apprentices, two Quantity Surveying Apprentices and a Trainee Accountant. All the jobs are full-time and are based in Welshpool. Candidates for the construction and quantity surveying roles will need to be recent A-Level graduates or have the equivalent qualifications, ideally achieving at least C grades, and be ready to start their degree in September.

“The candidates need to be enthusiastic individuals with a keen interest in the construction industry. The construction degree applicants need to have excellent leadership and project management abilities, while the quantity surveying candidates need to exhibit strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

“These positions allow for paid learning while earning a degree and provide a unique chance to gain hands-on experience in construction management. Other benefits include mentorship from industry professionals, a supportive learning environment, competitive salary and benefits package and the opportunity to work on a variety of exciting projects that will shape the future of our communities.

“The trainee accountant position also starts in September, would suit someone who enjoys working with numbers and has a desire to get into accountancy. The role will provide accountancy and bookkeeping support and the successful applicant will be gaining valuable workplace experience whilst working towards the AAT L2 & L3 qualifications through day release.

“This position is designed to allow them to gain experience across the finance and accounting department. The role itself will grow and develop, meaning more duties and responsibilities will allow the apprentice to gain a broader understanding and play a vital part in a business’s function.

“We are looking for someone with a minimum of five GCSEs A-C, including maths and English, has good verbal and written communication, the ability to work within a team and is computer literate. The job involves a range of administrative tasks, including: Processing invoices, ensuring records are accurate and up to date, processing timesheets and expenses, raising sales invoices and preparation of schedules.

“The role also involves matching credit card statements to receipts, assisting with accounts year-end preparation, liaising closely with commercial and operations teams to ensure all data is captured and accurate, answering phones and taking messages, helping in petty cash processing and the ordering and control of office supplies.”

Anyone interested in applying for any of the available jobs, should send their CV and a cover letter outlining interests and qualifications to jobs@swg.co.uk