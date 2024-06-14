Shropshire estate agents to sponsor 90-mile bike ride in memory of friends

A Shropshire estate agent is sponsoring a 90-mile group bike ride from a Shropshire pub to Aberystwyth in memory of friends.

The team are pictured at The Red Lion Pub, Holyhead Road, Wellington

Mannleys estate agent in Wellington, is sponsoring the team for their epic ride in September.

The team will start from The Red Lion Pub in Wellington on September 28 and are raising funds for Severn Hospice, which looked after Gary Prinold and Gary Richards before they sadly passed away in 2020 and 2023 respectively.

Both men battled cancers and sadly Gary Prinold passed away during Covid, leaving many friends and family unable to see him in his final days.

The group of friends are embarking on the sixth Red Lion Cycle Ride to Aberystwyth in their memory and are appealing for people to join in the team or donate via the Just Giving page.

So far, the team has raised nearly £850 towards an ambitious target of £20,000 with Mannleys pledging £2000 towards the final total.

Aaron Manley, Director of Mannleys, will be joining the team at the finish line and acting as a support vehicle with drinks and support on along the journey.

Aaron said: “Gary Prinold was one of my best friends. I first did this bike ride with him in 2014, and like with anything we did together, there was always a story.

“This is very close to my heart, I know he touched so many lives, and a lot of people never got to say goodbye to him because of Covid.

“I’m never one to ask for donations or ask people to part with their hard-earned cash but anyone who knew these two smashing fellas would agree they meant so much to a lot of us.

“We thank them both for their support of previous bike rides to Aberystwyth, and their immense support and appreciation of the Severn Hospice. We are extremely proud to be running this event in their memory and want as many as possible to be part of this experience.

“I know we represent the Prinold and Richards families in welcoming everyone to be part of this event.

“So, whether you fancy doing the bike ride yourself or donating or even doing both, it would be hugely appreciated. Every mile we ride is a testament to their enduring legacy. And a tribute to their memory and the lasting impact they had on our lives.

The team are using the hashtag #pedalwithpurpose on their social media and fundraising efforts.

Severn Hospice supports families from the moment they’re referred to its care for as long as they need it, and it does this every day, all day for anyone in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales who needs that help.

It does this for them for free, but it is not without cost, and it can’t happen without help from the public.

For every £1 donated, the hospice will spend 87p directly on care – and use the remaining 13p to make another £1.

To sponsor the team, visit justgiving.com/page/redlion-aberride2024.