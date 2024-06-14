Hollinswood House handover marks milestone in community healthcare

A 35,000 sqft refurbishment to the existing Hollinswood House on Stafford Park, Telford has been handed over, marking a significant milestone of the new community-based healthcare provision in Shropshire.

The Morris Property team with Anwar Ali and NHS staff outside Hollinswood House following handover

Morris Property have completed a comprehensive interior refurbishment of Hollinswood House, transforming what once served as offices into a brand-new healthcare facility for Shropshire, providing a more efficient service for the non-urgent needs of patients within the region.

The works have been completed in two phases, with the new facility first opening its doors to patients in early October. Central to this transformation has been the establishment of Shropshire’s first Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC), boasting cutting-edge medical equipment including a CT scanner, X-ray, and ultrasound, as well as dedicated cardio-respiratory and phlebotomy rooms, all conveniently located on the ground floor.

The first and second floors of Hollinswood House have been repurposed to accommodate a relocated renal service from Princess Royal Hospital, with more than double the space than before. Both floors house consulting and interview rooms, alongside staff areas on the first floor, while the second floor includes dialysis facilities for lower-risk patients currently in need, whilst also catering for future demand.

The latest phase includes completion of the third floor with dedicated spaces for Cardio-respiratory and Dermoscopy departments, complemented by a bespoke reception area crafted by Morris Joinery.

Since the inauguration of the Community Diagnostic Centre, over 13,000 patients have benefitted from streamlined access to routine diagnostic and blood tests, reducing the need for hospital visits and alleviating strain on healthcare resources.

The Community Diagnostic Centre continues to grow and develop, with the recent introduction of a new teledermatology service, meaning patients can now access quicker diagnosis and treatment for skin cancer.

James West, Chief Operating Officer at Morris Property, reflected on the unique challenges encountered during the refurbishment process: “This building project has required us having to work within and around a live building site with ongoing healthcare provision, but through close collaboration with department heads and centre managers, we’ve been able to minimise disruption and ensure the continuity of care in the community.”

Anwar Ali, property consultant for the NHS, and Director at Rev-A Associates said: “The completed transformation and refurbishment of Hollinswood House will enhance community services, ensuring better care for local residents.”

The handover of Hollinswood House showcases Morris Property’s commitment to providing quality commercial project management for the healthcare sector.