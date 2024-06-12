15 C
Local investor acquires Shrewsbury town centre fast food restaurant property 

An undisclosed local investor has acquired a fast food restaurant property in Shrewsbury town centre as an attractive investment opportunity.

Wimpy’s Shrewsbury restaurant has been located at 9 Claremont Street since 2018
The two-storey premises at 9 Claremont Street, which extends in total to 2,807 sq ft, is the home of Wimpy’s Shrewsbury restaurant.

Offers in the region of £350,000 were invited by Towler Shaw Roberts for the freehold interest, subject to and with the benefit of the existing lease, held by Wimpy on a 16-year lease from February 2018.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “The property at 9 Claremont Street has been home to Wimpy since the company made a popular return to Shrewsbury to open a fast food restaurant/takeaway in 2018.

“We completed the letting at the time, and have been involved with the property on an ongoing basis since then.

“Representing an attractive investment opportunity, the property generated a high level of interest once it came to the market, reflecting the continued strong demand for well let income producing properties in the town centre.”

The property, which provides well-appointed accommodation, has been fitted out to a high standard offering ground floor restaurant/seating area for circa 80 covers, with an open plan kitchen and ancillary storage on the upper floors.

The property occupies an excellent location in the heart of town centre, opposite Shrewsbury Market Hall, with a number of regional and national occupiers nearby.

