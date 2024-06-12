Iconic pub partners with Shropshire coffee roaster

The Woodbridge Inn in Coalport, has partnered with Shrewsbury-based speciality coffee roaster, Iron & Fire as it seeks to extend its range of local food and drink suppliers.

Pictured are Ryan Cowdell from Iron & Fire on the left with Joanna De Rycke, of Iron & Fire on the right and Oliver Parrish fourth from right with his team members from the Woodbridge Inn

Situated on the banks of the River Severn, The Woodbridge Inn has been part of the Brunning and Price portfolio of pubs for 13 years with Oliver Parrish taking up the reigns as General Manager five years ago.

With a high level of autonomy bestowed on general managers to work with suppliers to meet the needs of each individual pub’s clientele, Oliver decided to review his coffee supplier when the existing contract came up for renewal.

He comments: “I am a personal customer of Iron & Fire’s coffee and have become a big fan. It was, therefore, a no-brainer to speak with the team there when it came to choosing a new coffee supplier for The Woodbridge.

“As a pub that attracts many tourists both from the UK, as well as much further afield, it’s important that we work with suppliers in our area to showcase the quality of these fabulous local businesses. We serve gin from Ironbridge, our handwash comes from just down the road in Jackfield and now we’re proudly pouring award winning coffee that has been roasted in Shrewsbury!

“Demand for a first-class cup of coffee is a trend that has grown significantly in recent years and the expectation that the quality of the coffee will at least match that of the craft beers or fine wines that we’re serving is real. It’s often the last thing a customer will taste at the end of the meal so it’s important that it has a positive impact, and I knew that Iron & Fire Coffee would provide exactly that.”

As part of the supply of coffee, Iron & Fire also provides consultancy and support to assist businesses in optimising their coffee offering through training, technical support and advice. Comprehensive training for the whole team at The Woodbridge Inn is being rolled out and Iron & Fire’s founder, Kev Burrows has spent time in the pub to witness the team at work and provide guidance in situ.

Following this, 10 of the team recently visited Iron & Fire’s training centre and roastery in Shrewsbury to learn more about the coffee and work on their latte art skills under the watchful eye of Iron and Fire’s head trainer Ryan. The team also has access to Iron & Fire’s video training library which covers all areas of drinks making.

Commenting, Joanna De Rycke, Director at Iron & Fire, said:

“We have always admired the Brunning and Price brand given it shares our passion for great tasting food and drink. The Woodbridge Inn, in particular, has really captured the essence of an English pub and recognises its customers’ demands for great quality, so this latest partnership is a real win-win.

“We have invested heavily in our training offering, and it’s been a pleasure to work with the team at The Woodbridge to enthuse them in all aspects of the coffee that they serve. As well as working on technical barista skills, appreciating the process before the coffee makes it into the cup is just as important when serving discerning customers who appreciate a freshly roasted, quality coffee.”