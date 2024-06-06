Respected and experienced Archaeologist joins Berrys’ Shrewsbury Office

A highly skilled and renowned heritage and archaeology consultant with over 28 years’ experience has joined leading property firm Berrys.

Ron Johns has joined the team at Berrys Shrewsbury Office

Rob Johns is well known within the industry for his professionalism across the midlands and beyond, having worked as a consultant and project manager for more than 20 years, following roles as a field archaeologist and researcher for the public and private sectors since graduating in 1995.

He has extensive experience of the assessment of all aspects of the historic environment including archaeology, built heritage, parks and gardens and the wider historic landscape.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on his recruitment, Matt Anwyl, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We are delighted to continue to grow our heritage and conservation team at Shrewsbury with the appointment of Rob.

“He has a strong reputation in the area working on a range of development projects in the residential, employment, transport, renewable energy and extractive sectors throughout the UK, he will be a huge asset to the business.”