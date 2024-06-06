Reech recognised by prestigious UK Digital Growth Awards

Shropshire-based full-service marketing agency, Reech, has been recognised for its track record of campaign delivery, client service and impressive growth by the prestigious UK Digital Growth Awards.

Dena Evans, Rob Hughes and Amelia Redge, Directors at Reech.

Established in 2009 by marketing expert, Rob Hughes, with a clear vision to help build successful brands, Reech has since evolved into one of the UK’s most reputable full-service marketing agencies, renowned for delivering results-driven campaigns with creativity at its core.

Having grown by an impressive 30 per cent during the financial year ending March 2024, the agency is now on an exciting growth trajectory having secured a number of new high profile client wins, including Canon and Salboy.

Now in their sixth year, the UK Digital Growth Awards celebrate agencies and brands which have transformed their own business, revolutionised customer experience, and added real value to their client base through impressive digital results.

With the 2024 awards ceremony set to take place on 20th June at Montcalm Marble Arch, London, the UK Digital Growth Awards will celebrate over 100 finalists across 25 different categories.

In recognising the agency’s impressive growth and unrivalled approach to delivering impactful and creative digital campaigns, Reech has been shortlisted for the ‘Large Integrated Digital Agency of the Year’ award, firmly cementing its position as a leading industry player in the ever-evolving marketing sector.

This comes as the agency continues to invest in its next stage of strategic growth, having recently announced the internal promotions of Amelia Redge to agency director and Sarai Gil to operations director.

Rob Hughes, founder and managing director of Reech, confirmed: “When I first founded Reech in 2009, my main objective was to be able to offer businesses a full-service and creative approach to their marketing activity. Over the last 15 years, we have achieved this and more, and now boast a team of 30 experts who work tirelessly to achieve excellent results for our growing client base.

“To be recognised for our approach to the sector and successful client activity by the UK Digital Growth Awards is a real testament to the dedication and hard work of the Reech team, and I couldn’t be prouder to be shortlisted for Large Integrated Agency of the Year. We now look forward to the awards ceremony in June and wish all other finalists the best of luck.”

Headquartered in Shrewsbury, Reech provides a full service approach to marketing, incorporating branding and visual identity, content creation, design and creative, digital marketing, photography and videography, web design and development and full marketing strategy and planning.