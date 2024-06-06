Matt celebrates two decades of architecture with record year present

A Bridgnorth architect is celebrating 20 years of service by supporting his company to a record year.

Matt Spinks and Vic Johnson

Matt Spinks, who joined Johnson Design Partnership (JDP) founder Vic Johnson in 2004, is enjoying the perfect birthday present, after the practice’s ten-strong team sealed a string of new instructions that will see turnover pass £600,000 for the first time.

The Station Lane-based business has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative projects in healthcare, education and in grand designs, helping tens of owners bring their dream homes to life through the power of creative design.

- Advertisement -

In the last twelve months alone, JDP has been instructed on 150 jobs, with a total project value of more than £50m.

“It has been a fantastic two decades with Johnson Design Partnership – I have no idea where the time has gone,” explained Matt, who owes the opportunity to his dad, who saw the job advert in the local paper.

“I had just finished my Post Grad Diploma (part two of the architecture course) and had the choice of three different practices. There was something about working in Bridgnorth and the chance to learn from Vic and shape the business going forward that really appealed to me.

“My first project was one to remember – Upton Meadows Primary School. This was partly funded by the Prince’s Foundation and King Charles opened the school when it was completed. Not a bad one to add to your fledgling CV.

“There was just the three of us at the start, but we have now grown into one of Shropshire’s leading independent architects, employing ten people. The skills, experience and personalities we have now really drive the culture of our business and I’m very proud to be part of this team.”

Johnson Design Partnership, which has recently been named on the NHS Shared Business Services Framework for the West Midlands, offers a complete project management service from feasibility work and planning to detailed design, project monitoring and contract administration.

As part of its ongoing expansion, the company has launched its new corporate identity that represents the wider range of roles it supports, from design assurance and project monitoring to specialist planning applications and design and architecture.

The brand features bolder colours and has been created in the same way JDP designs for its clients with lots of iteration and trial designs.

Vic Johnson, who founded the practice in 2001, went on to add: “Little did I know when I took a fresh-faced budding architect on in 2004 that he would become such a massive part of the business.

“Like the other members of the JDP team, we all share a passion for taking on complex projects that other architects have turned down.”

He concluded: “Two of the next big pushes will be looking at more opportunities in the educational and industrial sectors, whilst exploring projects outside of the UK. We’ll also be putting forward some of our more ambitious work for national Architecture Awards.”