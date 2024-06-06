Environmental specialist moves from global engineering firm to Shropshire consultancy

A water quality and resources professional has moved from global engineering company, WSP, to a Shropshire-based environmental consultancy.

Ana Braid has joined GeoSmart Information

Ana Braid joins GeoSmart Information, a leading specialist in flood risk, drainage, groundwater and contaminated land, as an associate technical director.

As part of the firm’s senior management team, Ana will help lead a team of flood risk consultants and shape the strategic direction of GeoSmart’s flood and hydrology services.

Ana brings more than 20 years’ experience in groundwater risk assessment and flood management infrastructure, having worked for global engineering businesses, Wood PLC and WSP. She has also gained academic research experience and has authored journal papers and Environmental Agency science reports.

Dr Paul Ellis, managing director of GeoSmart, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Ana to the team. The combination of her academic knowledge and professional experience makes her a major addition and I look forward to seeing her impact on the team and our services.”

The appointment is the latest in a string of new recruits being made by GeoSmart, after the business created 16 new jobs in February 2024 in response to increasing demand.

Last year, the Midlands-based flood risk, drainage, groundwater and contaminated land specialist announced record growth as it hit £1.85 million – up from £1.5 million in 2021-22 – with its flood risk consultants recording a 58% rise in demand from clients.