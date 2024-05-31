Shropshire Chamber of Commerce to hold election hustings

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is holding a general election hustings event next week to give businesses a chance to explore the economic policies of the main parties and local candidates.

Aico theatre, where the event will be held

Businesspeople are being encouraged to book their free seats for the event, which will be held in the lecture theatre at the reigning Shropshire Company of the Year, Aico of Oswestry.

The Question Time-style panel will be chaired by TV, radio host and Shropshire Business magazine editor Carl Jones, running from 6pm to 7.30pm on Thursday June 6.

To register for a free place, go to the events page on the Chamber’s website or use this link: www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events/events-calendar/general-election-business-hustings-going-for-growth.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce chief executive, said: “If the polls are to believed, there are still a lot of undecided voters at the moment seeking a reason to support one of the parties.

“As a politically neutral membership organisation, we want to provide a forum to give everyone the chance to learn what these parties and their local candidates stand for, from a business support and economic development perspective.

“The Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, Green and Reform parties have each been invited to select a local representative to sit on the panel.”

Earlier this year the Chamber team travelled to Westminster to launch a ‘Going For Growth’ manifesto.

The discussion will focus on many of the priority issues it wants to see addressed, including business rates and planning reforms, training and skills, infrastructure and connectivity, international trade, transport, sustainability and energy.

Ruth said: “We’re looking forward to what promises to be a fascinating debate, which will include lots of opportunities for the audience to ask questions.

“The past few years have seen some of the greatest levels of political and economic uncertainty.

“We want to focus on fixing these issues, capitalising on the county’s economic potential and going for growth – and look forward to hearing from candidates about how they believe they can achieve it.”