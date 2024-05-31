Precision Colour Printing and Kennedy Publishing announce partnership

Precision Colour Printing (PCP) has announced a new long-term partnership with Kennedy Publishing to print their diverse range of children’s magazines.

This strategic collaboration will combine PCP’s extensive experience as one of the most respected printing companies in the UK with Kennedy’s innovative content, which reaches over 17 million global readers.

Kennedy’s magazines include 27 standalone licensed titles which are available in over 34,000 stockists worldwide. Popular titles include Barbie, Cocomelon, and Top of the Pops, which have become household names among young readers.

“We are excited to partner with Kennedy Publishing, an organisation that shares our dedication to quality and innovation,” said Nick Evans, MD of PCP. “This partnership allows us to combine our strengths and deliver exceptional publications that will delight readers around the world.”

PCP employs over 250 skilled staff members who leverage state-of-the-art technology to meet even the strictest deadlines without compromising quality. Their dynamic, future-focused approach ensures reliable, flexible, and responsive services, underscored by an in-house mailing facility and comprehensive technical support team.

Dean Barber, MD of Kennedy Publishing said: “PCP’s reputation for excellence makes them the ideal partner for us. Their advanced technology and commitment to service align perfectly with our goals of producing imaginative, engaging, and educational content. We look forward to a successful collaboration.”