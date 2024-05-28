Shropshire Chamber challenges election candidates to back its manifesto

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is calling on parliamentary election candidates to support and adopt its ‘Going For Growth’ economic manifesto.

Shropshire Chamber CEO Ruth Ross and director of membership Rachel Owen at the Houses of Parliament for the official manifesto launch

The document, which was launched earlier this year in Westminster, calls for action on 21 specific policy areas spanning training, recruitment, infrastructure, international trade, immigration, technology and sustainability.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive, said: “The past few years have seen some of the greatest levels of political and economic uncertainty.

- Advertisement -

“From the UK’s departure from the European Union to a global pandemic, these challenges have created unwavering levels of complexity, leaving very little space for other business-critical issues and achieving business growth.

“We want to focus on fixing these issues, capitalising on the economic potential and going for growth.

“As a politically neutral organisation, we look forward to receiving the detailed manifestos from the parties and their local candidates, to assess their vision for driving economic prosperity in Shropshire.

“We urge all political parties to prioritise policies that foster local business growth”

The manifesto outlines five key areas which Shropshire Chamber describes as critical for economic development:

Strong Local Economies: Advocating for accelerated planning reforms, adjusted business rates, and simplified public sector procurement to boost local growth.

Education, Skills, and Employment: Emphasis on flexible training, closing skills gaps, and improving careers advice to support workforce development.

Infrastructure and Connectivity: Continued investment in strategic roads, sustainable transport solutions, and digital infrastructure to enhance connectivity.

International Trade: Revitalising trade promotion programs and easing barriers to international trade to expand Shropshire’s global reach.

Sustainable Growth: Supporting businesses in achieving net zero through access to resources, funding for carbon reduction technologies, and a national strategy on energy security.

Ruth said: “Our members recognise how much more Shropshire could achieve if barriers to growth were removed.

“Skills and labour shortages mean employers are struggling to recruit. Employers tell us they need a skills and immigration system that works for business as well as education providers, and that they need additional support.

“Businesses need a predictable, reliable and affordable transport infrastructure allowing them to move their people, products and services with ease – not just within the county, but across the country.

“It is crucial that businesses in Shropshire are served by adequate connectivity to conduct their business. Gaps in broadband and mobile connectivity stifle business productivity and competitiveness.

“Shropshire businesses continue to thrive and explore trade avenues globally, but more needs to be done to promote Shropshire, and Shropshire-made goods and services overseas.

“The county’s economic growth must also be underpinned by sustainability – businesses are consciously aware that economic growth cannot come at the expense of Shropshire’s natural capital, or the climate.”

She added: “Companies in Shropshire know that it is a great place to do business. The county’s rural strengths, industrial heritage and excellent quality of life all combine to create an unparalleled business environment.

“The Shropshire economy thrives when business and decision-makers work in partnership. The county has an unparalleled entrepreneurial spirit with a proven track record in start-up success.

“Our manifesto sets out our ambitions and a call to action for policy and decision makers to join us in championing growth and creating the economic conditions for businesses to thrive.”

Click here to view the full Manifesto.