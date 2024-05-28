Hoshizaki celebrates 30 years of trading in Telford

Hoshizaki, a leading provider of commercial ice makers, refrigeration, and sushi restaurant equipment, proudly commemorates three decades of manufacturing excellence in Telford.

Hoshizaki is celebrating three decades of manufacturing excellence in Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

Since establishing roots in 1994, Hoshizaki has epitomized precision and innovation, earning the trust of customers across Europe.

In honour of this milestone, Hoshizaki has inaugurated a state-of-the-art innovation and training centre, marking a £100,000 investment. This centre serves as a dynamic showroom and educational hub, showcasing Hoshizaki’s cutting-edge products, hosting demonstrations and training sessions, both in-person and online.

- Advertisement -

Reflecting on the journey, Jonathan Brooks, Managing Director at Hoshizaki Europe Ltd, expressed his delight, stating, “Hoshizaki’s growth from humble beginnings to our current stature with 180 employees and a production capacity of over 170 units per day exemplifies our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.”

Additionally, Hoshizaki Europe Limited is embarking on a significant factory layout change and expansion in Telford, promising a 40% increase in material stores area, a 230% surge in foaming footprint, and a projected production capability of 50,000 units by the end of 2026.

Jonathan added: “Without working hand in hand with other local businesses we would not have seen our growth plans materialise. The sourcing of local talent and the development of their skills is due to the services offered by business partners working in the Telford area, these successful business partnerships form part of our accomplishments and we will continue to build on these relationships.”

A spokesperson from Invest Telford, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Business Support Team said, “As Telford celebrates Hoshizaki’s 30-year milestone, we commend their unwavering commitment to innovation and growth. Their investment not only bolsters our local economy but also underscores the invaluable support provided by the council’s business support team, Invest Telford in nurturing businesses like Hoshizaki.”