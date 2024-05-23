12.9 C
Midlands accountancy firm celebrates staff success

A Telford-based accountancy company is celebrating after two of its team passed their professional exams.

Zoe Case and Jamie Thatcher have completed their qualifications
Jamie Thatcher, 33 and Zoe Case, 23 have both been successful in their tax and accounting qualifications.

Jamie has completed his Association of Tax Technicians qualification which will lead on to the Chartered Tax Adviser programme giving him the highest level tax qualification available in the UK.

Jamie, who joined the company in 2019, has also recently been appointed as Turas client manager taking on responsibility for the managing of client accounts, completing and submission of accounts and self assessments and providing advice where needed.

Zoe has completed her Association of Accounting Technicians qualification. She joined Turas Accountants three years ago as a trainee accounts technician and has since achieved both her Level 3 and Level 4 AAT qualifications.

Zoe had previously completed a finance apprenticeship with a Shropshire retail company but her ambition was to work within an accountancy practice.

Turas Accountants sole director, Helen Columb, said both Jamie and Zoe had worked incredibly hard to achieve their latest professional qualifications.

“As a company we really value the importance of professional development and training. We’re really proud of Jamie and Zoe for all the hard work they have put in to achieve such great results. We’re looking forward to supporting them as they continue to develop their careers along their chosen paths,” she said.

Entertainment

Business

Entertainment

Features

Business

Features

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

