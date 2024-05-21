Shropshire Businesswoman wins prestigious award

Jeevan Punj, a Shropshire businesswoman and founder of Elite Hampers, is celebrating winning a Woman Who Achieves Award. These awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of women in business.

Jeevan Punj has won a Woman Who Achieves Award

Jeevan attended a day full of inspirational talks and celebrations at the awards ceremony held at the historic Coombe Abbey in Warwickshire earlier this month. She was blown away when she was announced a winner!

Founder of Woman Who Sandra Garlick MBE commented, “Jeevan’s mission is simply to make people happy. She deserves the recognition for her achievements to date and is a great role model to inspire others”. Sandra was awarded her MBE in the New Year’s Honours List 2020 for her services to women in business.

Elite Hampers is a corporate gifting business that Jeevan created to recognise and appreciate those that make businesses work. Jeevan is in fact a Shropshire optician who launched the business in 2021 and has been working relentlessly to perfect every aspect of her business.

Jeevan said, “winning a Woman Who Achieves Award is an incredible honour and a wonderful way to be recognised as a new woman in business”. She added “I couldn’t believe my name was called out! As I walked onto the stage to receive my award I was blown away by the cheering in the crowd, everyone in the room celebrated with me. It was beautiful”.

In 2023 Elite Hampers won two LUXlife Magazine awards and were winners of Small Business Sunday, a weekly initiative set up by former Dragon Dens star, Theo Paphitis. Jeevan met Theo earlier this year to celebrate her win and said, “I have had a brilliant start to 2024 and can’t wait to see what else is to come!”.

Sandra also commented “when I started the Woman Who Awards it was only supposed to be a ‘one off’ event”. Next year will mark the 10th anniversary of these awards!

Jeevan is currently enjoying her win and will continue to spread the message of appreciation amongst local and nationwide businesses through her luxurious hampers. A woman on a mission to recognise others, has been recognised herself by being given this award!