Shropshire based business owner joins SYST as an ambassador

Toni Williams has recently joined Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST) as an Ambassador where she is volunteering her time and knowledge to support the charity.

Toni Williams at SYST in Telford.

SYST is a registered charity located in Telford, Shropshire, dedicated to offering comprehensive support to young individuals aged 16-30 who are facing challenges in education and employment.

Their mission is to empower youth across Telford & Wrekin, Shropshire, and the West Midlands by helping them identify their strengths and passions, ultimately fostering emotional, social and financial independence.

As a Volunteer Ambassador for SYST, Toni will be shining a light on the great work that the charity does in supporting young people, and she will be raising awareness of how others can get involved too. The role offers flexibility, allowing ambassadors to dedicate as much time and effort as they can spare to support SYST’s mission.

Toni comments, “I am delighted to support SYST as an ambassador. I really enjoy working with local causes and want to give back in anyway I can. When I was first starting out in my business I would have loved to be able to access a charity like SYST for support so I think its a vital service for our local community and will do all I can to shout about it.”

Toni created her own business based locally in Shropshire, The Square Genius, where she designs websites for purpose-led organisations, nonprofits and charities. As an advanced graphic designer Toni has already put her skills to use for SYST too, as she recently designed some new logos for the 4 new SYST Awards that were created earlier this year.

To express interest in becoming a Volunteer Ambassador for SYST, individuals can email the CEO at SYST, Richard Nuttall (richard@systbusiness.co.uk). The charity welcomes individuals from all backgrounds and experiences who share a passion for empowering young people in Shropshire.