Shrewsbury businesses keeping each other In The Loop

Shrewsbury businesses are pulling together to keep each other “In The Loop” with a new campaign.

Chris Beane, branch manager of Howden Shrewsbury, pictured with Pollyanna Williams, of Snoop in Wyle Cop.

Howden insurance, based in Shrewsbury High Street, has launched the new method of mutual support for businesses in the town centre involving a special hamper of local produce, networking events and other activities.

Chris Beane, branch manager of Howden Shrewsbury, said the In The Loop campaign was designed to boost the “circular economy” of the town.

Central to the campaign is the creation of a hamper of items from a variety of independent traders, which Howden will give to every town centre business who approach the firm for an insurance quote.

Chris said: “We have been delighted with the response from fellow town centre businesses when we have approached them about the In The Loop campaign.

“The hamper really is a superb example of the variety and quality of produce available in Shrewsbury, ranging from handmade chilli oil and chocolates, to locally produced limoncello and honey.

“The idea is that we will give away a hamper to every independent business based in the centre of Shrewsbury who gives us the opportunity to quote for their business insurance.

“At the heart of this campaign is growing the circular economy of Shrewsbury – we are buying the produce for the hamper, so everyone benefits from supporting each other.

“Being in the loop ourselves since 2015 means we understand the local economic landscape and challenges that face independent local businesses.”

Pollyanna Williams, of Snoop in Wyle Cop, said she was delighted to be involved with the campaign.

She added: “When I met Chris and Josh from Howden and heard their plans for In The Loop, I thought the idea was great and I’m so pleased they chose Snoop as one of the independent businesses to be involved.

“It’s such a great way for us as a community to come together and to also see the vast range of goods that Shrewsbury has to offer, that now sit proudly in one of our storage crates which are being used as the hamper.”

Another element of the campaign aims to support businesses by hosting networking events with expert speakers sharing their knowledge.

Chris said: “The first event is due to be held in July, and the idea is to share best practice in a topic which will be of interest to every business owner.

“We are planning to feature a specialist in Google Adwords at the inaugural event, which will also be a great opportunity for fellow businesses to meet and share contacts.

“We would ask every Shrewsbury town centre business to keep an eye out for updates, and please pop into our High Street office for more information about the In The Loop campaign.”