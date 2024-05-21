Organisers say thanks to Shropshire County Show sponsors

Organisers have thanked all the businesses and other organisations supporting this year’s Shropshire County Show through their sponsorship.

The Shropshire County Show takes place this Saturday 25th May.

The show takes place at the DMOS People West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on Saturday with a bumper programme of entertainment planned to entertain the thousands of visitors who are expected to attend.

Shropshire County Show is the biggest event of the year hosted by the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society at the showground and one of the most eagerly anticipated one-day events in the region.

Phil Thornycroft, Shropshire County Show Chair for 2024, said: “The show is finally here after many months of planning and we are looking forward to the gates opening on Saturday morning.

“I would like to thank all the people involved in the organisation of the show and all those businesses and other organisations who have agreed to sponsor this year’s event – it really is much appreciated.

“Sponsorship ensures that we can continue producing the top quality show that is expected of us – despite the costs of staging the event rising every year. The money we get through sponsorship really is invaluable to us.”

This year’s sponsors include: Rea Valley Tractors, Repremold Ltd, Chrisbeon, MSM Plant Hire, Shropshire Live – which is also the show’s media partner – Lanyon Bowdler, Southwater Veterinary Group, PGL Boreatton Park, NFU Mutual, Ryder Partnership, ABP, Shropshire Farm Vets, Bayfield Vehicle Hire, Berrys.

Special thanks also go to livestock sponsors: Agritel, Six Ticks, Henshalls Insurance Brokers, John Crackett, Sherratt Farm Supplies, Maybrook Valais Blacknose Flock, Suzanne and Arthur Williams, Green Hollow Veterinary Surgery, Team Lewis and JR Williams.

Saturday’s show will feature events, activities and attractions taking place right across the showground, including the Countryside Arena, the Main Arena, music on the Shropshire Live Village Stage, Youth Zone and the Village Green.

There will be several parades, a Hurricane flypast, the always popular livestock classes, equestrian events, a dog show and a variety of trade stands and stalls.

Tickets are still available online, offering significant savings when compared to paying on the day.

Click here to book tickets online.