Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Law firm mfg Solicitors announces new promotions

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Ludlow law firm mfg Solicitors has announced two new promotions within their Residential Property department.

Pictured are Lucy Beaumont, Andrew Davies and Hayley Pearce
Lucy Beaumont and Hayley Pearce, both Residential Property specialists, have been promoted to associates.

Andrew Davies, partner and managing director of mfg Solicitors said: “We’re continuing to expand in a variety of areas with more and more people and businesses turning to us for professional advice.

“This means we must have nothing but the best people in place, so I am delighted with these latest promotions.

“To see both Lucy and Hayley step up to become associates is fantastic, and I have no doubt they will prove to be superb appointments in the months and years ahead. It also shows we’re well prepared for the future.

“I’d like to congratulate both of them.”

mfg Solicitors has offices in Birmingham, Kidderminster, Worcester, Bromsgrove, Ludlow and Telford.

