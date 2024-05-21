13 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Engineering company secures new premises at Shrewsbury’s Battlefield Enterprise Park

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

An engineering company has secured new premises by moving into a modern ground floor office suite at Shrewsbury’s Battlefield Enterprise Park.

RAW Engineering Ltd has moved into new premises at Henry Close, Shrewsbury.
RAW Engineering Ltd, who specialise in factory automation and work with customers across the UK, has completed the letting of Suite 1, Unit 11, Henry Close, the company’s first office.

The well-presented suite extends to 444 sq ft and benefits from four onsite parking spaces.

Tim Rawlings, director of RAW Engineering Ltd, said: “We are branching out, so we need an office.

“We’ve grown out of working from home, so this first office is a place where we can base ourselves as a central point where we can all work collaboratively together.

“As it’s an engineering company, I’m looking to take on a couple of apprentices in the next year or two, so we also need a place for them to be based.”

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, added: “The office suite occupies an excellent location within one of Shrewsbury’s principle commercial areas close to both the A49 and A5.

“It was identified by RAW Engineering Ltd as being ideal for their requirements and we wish them continued success in their new premises.”

