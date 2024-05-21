2024 Shropshire Business Awards heading for a sell-out

Time is running out to book your seats for the biggest night on the Shropshire business calendar.

The awards presentation will be at Telford International Centre in June with an expected gathering of around 700 people

Nearly 600 seats have already been reserved for the 2024 Shropshire Chamber Business Awards, to be held at Telford’s International Centre.

The black-tie celebration night, on June 21, will see the winner of the showpiece Shropshire Company of the Year title crowned, alongside winners in 11 other categories.

This year’s finalists come from all corners of the county, including Telford, Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Market Drayton, Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Shifnal, and Whitchurch.

The Company of the Year award will be decided between reigning and three-time champions Aico of Oswestry, plus Stallion AI of Whitchurch, and two Shrewsbury businesses – Arrow County Supplies, and Riverside Cabins.

There are also awards for innovators, fast-growing companies, small businesses, new businesses, and those excelling in customer service – as well as those which give back to the local community.

Manufacturing, engineering, retail, leisure and hospitality businesses will all be recognised, alongside environmentally-aware companies.

There are also two individual awards to be handed out on the night – one for the best young business person, and the other being the John Clayton Award for an outstanding contribution to the local business community.

Ruth Ross, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber, said: “The awards night is always a fantastic occasion – an opportunity to come together and celebrate the extraordinary adaptability, creativity and innovation of our business community.

“We have once again been amazed and delighted by the volume and quality of entries. It has been refreshing to see so many first-time entrants, and finalists, this year.

“Shortlisting each category down to a final four was a really tough task for our independent panel – and the judges who have been visiting their premises over the past couple of weeks say the standard is incredibly high.”

She added: “But you don’t need to be a finalist – or indeed a Shropshire Chamber member – to enjoy what is always a spectacular occasion.

“It’s a night for the entire Shropshire business community to come together and celebrate everything which is so great about our wonderful county.

“It’s also a perfect opportunity for sponsors to give themselves exposure to the largest Shropshire business gathering of the year.

“Local employers have shown remarkable agility and determination to overcome the challenges of the past few years, and this is an opportunity to give them the recognition they so richly deserve.”

Launched in 2001, the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards is firmly established as one of the largest and longest running business awards events in the UK.