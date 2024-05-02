Cash incentives offered to employ construction industry apprentices

Construction companies looking to employ apprentices could be eligible for thousands of pounds of grant aid.

Telford College’s apprenticeships team is helping to signpost businesses to as much as £10,000 for each candidate which fills a much-needed skills gap in the sector.

Telford College’s apprenticeships team is helping to signpost businesses to as much as £10,000 for each candidate which fills a much-needed skills gap in the sector.

“The Construction Industry Training Board has grants for approved apprenticeships at level two and above that focus on core construction skills needed across the industry,” said Telford College business development manager Chris Field.

- Advertisement -

“Employers are entitled to £2,500 a year through the CITB for attendance whilst completing the apprenticeship, payable in quarterly instalments.

“On top of this, there is also £3,500 achievement grant which is payable on completion of the full apprenticeship.

“For an apprenticeship which runs for two and a half or three years, that could add up to more than £10,000.

“You have to be a CITB registered employer to be entitled to this grant aid – for smaller-sized construction businesses, this is free. Even for the larger companies, it’s worthwhile and the membership fee is a tiny fraction of the incentives which are available.”

Telford College’s construction-related apprenticeships which qualify for the CITB grant support include property maintenance, bricklayer, groundworks, highways maintenance and road surfacing operative.

Chris said: “We are here to support employers every step of the way. We recognise that they are experts in construction industries – not in filling out paperwork for grant applications. That’s where we come in, with our experience and expertise.

“It’s about encouraging the next generation into the construction industry to keep pace with huge demand for skills.

“Construction companies might not know about the grant support which is available through these channels – or think it’s too good to be true and there must be a catch. There isn’t.”

He added: “We can liaise with industry bodies and help with the paperwork. You can trust us to manage the process and make it an easy process.”

To find out more about how Telford College can help access the grant support, or offer other support for employing apprentices, speak to the apprenticeships team at 01952 642200, or email apprentices@telfordcollege.ac.uk