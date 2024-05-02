Bridgnorth marketing agency fundraise for The Brain Tumour Charity

On Monday 6th May, Louise Welsby and her team at Buy-From Creative Agency will be taking on The Bridgnorth Walk to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity in honour of Louise’s mum Chris, who died 3 years ago.

The Buy-From team are taking part in the Bridgnorth Walk on Bank Holiday Monday

Louise has been undertaking walking challenges for the charity for the past two years, joined by her team in the last 6 months, as they get behind this vital cause.

Louise’s mum died in June 2021 of stage 4 Glioblastoma, an aggressive, incurable brain tumour. She battled with positivity, grace, and humour. Previous walking challenges have included Louise’s 1,000,000 Steps in 40 Days challenge last year, which equates to 25,000 steps a day for 40 days straight!

Louise says, ‘Walking has been the thing that has helped me cope with my grief, so it has therefore been the main focus of my fundraising for the charity that is working so hard to understand and treat brain tumours.”

The Buy-From team have also completed the Bridgnorth ‘Up the Steps’ Walk for the Brain Tumour Charity last year and are planning a Coffee Morning at their offices on Faraday Drive on Wednesday 19th June from 10am – 12pm – all are welcome to join them for coffee and home-made cakes.

The Brain Tumour Charity is the world’s leading brain tumour charity and the largest dedicated funder of research into brain tumours globally. Committed to saving and improving lives, they’re moving further, faster to help every single person affected by a brain tumour. They’re set on finding new treatments, offering the highest level of support, and driving urgent change.

Buy From’s Just Giving Page for the Fundraising Campaign is justgiving.com/page/team-buy-from-for-the-brain-tumour-charity.