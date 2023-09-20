Shropshire mortgage broker celebrates successful first year

A Shropshire mortgage broker committed to changing the perception of the industry is celebrating a successful first year in business.

WIN Financial team members Sue Smith, Steve Timmis, David Winchurch, and newest team member Sanjoe Kalluvelil

David Winchurch launched Newport-based WIN Financial in 2022 following two decades working for some of the country’s leading mortgage providers. Over the past 12 months, David and his team have seen significant growth and a wealth of five-star reviews.

“Going from being part of the corporate world for so many years to setting up on my own was a huge step, but one I’m so glad I took. I’d become so disillusioned with the ethos of the big banks which sees customers treated as numbers rather than individuals – and I was determined to flip this on its head,” David said.

- Advertisement -

“As a team, we’re passionate about bringing back exceptional customer service and in ensuring that our clients are absolutely at the heart of everything we do. Which is why we’re proud to do things differently. We enable our clients to book appointments outside of traditional working hours, we provide them with our personal mobile numbers so they don’t have to fight their way through a complicated switchboard, and we focus on developing long-term relationships.

“All of this means that clients feel fully supported with their mortgage needs and that they receive the best possible service at all times. The fact that we’ve grown from no clients to over 200 in such a short space of time and have received such fantastic feedback is absolutely testament to this.”

WIN Financial offers a range of mortgage services including first-time buyer mortgages, re-mortgages, and buy-to-lets as well as both personal and business protection.

David continued: “I’d like to offer my sincerest thank you to Sue Smith, our Operations Manager, as well as to my business partner Steve Timmis, who have been part of this journey from day one and who I couldn’t have done this without. I also owe huge gratitude to my wife Jackie who encouraged me to launch the business in the first place, and who has been my biggest supporter ever since. I’m very much looking forward to expanding the WIN Financial team over the next 12 months and beyond, and in continuing to provide the highest quality service to those across the region.”