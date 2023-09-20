Pipekit launches new prefabrication business

Pipekit, an independent distributor of specialist pipework systems and drainage solutions, has launched a prefabrication service following market demand.

Pipekit has developed and invested in its prefabrication capability

Pipekit, has developed and invested in its prefabrication capability with its European, market leading supply partner Geberit, following investment in dedicated staff and its fabrication facilities at its headquarters in Shrewsbury.

The service, which offers prefabricated HDPE drainage stacks for the tall building market, significantly helps specifiers and contractors save on labour, storage, handling, and tool costs, as well as support sustainability strategies and reduce carbon footprint of building projects.

- Advertisement -

Pipekit’s prefabrication team has been extended to five and includes newly appointed Jane Smith, Sales Consultant for Prefabricated Drainage, who brings a wealth of industry experience to the role.

Commenting on the launch Jane said: “We’re really looking forward to showcasing our prefabrication capabilities. We have launched this service following a demand from the market for prefabricated drainage on large projects, and it knitted well with our established experience and expertise in the offsite construction sector”.

Pipekit’s prefabrication service manages the design, assembly and testing of the stacks at its in-house facility in Shrewsbury and then delivers the product for a complete installation offering; a service that can offer a quicker installation at significantly lower project costs. Working in conjunction with Geberit, Pipekit can fabricate bespoke stacks up to 315mm in diameter, using Geberit HDPE, Silent db20 and Sovent drainage fittings and pipe.

Pipekit is already prefabricating drainage stacks, in conjunction with Geberit, for the Octagon, Birmingham, an octagonal, residential high rise building project, which on completion will be a 49 storey, 370 build to rent homes complex.

Martyn Rowlands, MD of Pipekit said: “As a distributor of Geberit products for many years, adding an additional service of drainage prefabrication became an obvious next step for the business.

“We have listened to the market, invested in the service and we’re looking forward to offering it to the marketplace. The benefits of stacks being produced in a factory environment, under strict quality controls and delivered to the customer on our own vehicles, will be a very attractive proposition to the client and contractor alike. Plus, as an independent distributor we offer a dedicated sales and customer service team, with industry and technical expertise at the heart, to ensure high levels of fulfilment are achieved for our customers at every level.”