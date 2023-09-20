More success as Pave Aways celebrates latest awards win

Leading regional construction company Pave Aways is celebrating after scooping a top award for its work.

Hafan Yr Afon

The Knockin-based company – which also has offices in Newtown and Wrexham – has won the award for best public or community building in the prestigious LABC Building Excellence Wales awards for Hafan Yr Afon at Newtown.

The project had already claimed the Building Project of the Year title at the Constructing Excellence Wales Awards earlier in the year.

- Advertisement -

Hafan Yr Afon is a two-storey low-energy community venue run by Open Newtown that was built on the site of the former Radio Hafren station. It includes meeting rooms, a café, tourist information and a base for outdoor activities.

Pave Aways managing director Steven Owen said he was thrilled by the latest success.

“To be named the best public or community building in Wales by the LABC so soon after winning the Constructing Excellence title is a fantastic achievement.

“It is a wonderful reflection on the whole team who worked on the project and their commitment to delivering a truly outstanding building which is proving such a valuable community resource for Newtown and the wider area.”

Pave Aways now goes forward to the national LABC awards being held at the Grosvenor Hotel in London on January 19 2024.

The LABC Awards are the largest business to business awards in the building control sector.

They celebrate buildings and design teams that have overcome the challenges of complex technical and construction issues and put the spotlight on innovative and creative building work.