Newport company supports event recognising Shropshire Heroes

Shropshire High Sheriff Mandy Thorn has gained high-profile support as she plans an event celebrating the area’s unsung heroes.

High Sheriff Mandy Thorn MBE will honour Shropshire Heroes at a special Tea Party on September 24

Mrs Thorn MBE, who was installed as High Sheriff in April, is staging a Tea Party to honour Shropshire Heroes at RAF Museum Cosford on September 24.

Henshalls Insurance Brokers, a well-known name on Newport High Street for more than 50 years, is sponsoring the event which will shine a spotlight on people from all walks of life who give back to their community.

Director Dave Williams said: “As a company we like to give back to the area where we live and work through our charity fundraising.

“Shropshire Heroes is a wonderful initiative by our new High Sheriff and getting behind this event is another way we can show our support.”

The event will take place in the iconic Battle of Britain Hanger at the museum and special invitations have been sent out to more than 200 people who work tirelessly behind the scenes to support others.

Mrs Thorn said: “This celebration event will provide the opportunity to thank Shropshire’s amazing volunteers and those who go the extra mile serving our communities.

“Shropshire is full of people who give up their time to help others in all sorts of remarkable ways and I want to take the opportunity of my year in office to say thank you to as many of them as possible.

“Invitees have been nominated by their organisations for providing Outstanding Services to the Shropshire Community. All will be very worthy and deserving of the recognition.”

Attending also will be Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner. There will be vehicle displays from Hatfields Land Rover and Jaguar and entertainment from Shropshire’s Jackfield Brass Band and Shrewsbury Morris dancers.

Mrs Thorn added: “I am incredibly grateful to a number of generous Shropshire companies who have enabled this event to take place, not least RAF Museums Cosford and Henshalls which has been part of our community for decades and is so highly-regarded.”

Henshalls, which employs more than 40 members of staff across Shropshire and Staffordshire, specialises in insurance cover for various industries including food and drink, manufacturing, construction, charities, sports and hospitality across the region.

Staff regularly fundraise for the Severn Hospice and have made more than £7,000 for the Shrewsbury facility since 2020.