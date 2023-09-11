21.5 C
Relocation for Amazon marketplace e-commerce specialists

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Ecommerce Intelligence – a full-service Amazon consultancy has announced its successful expansion and relocation to New Zealand House in Shrewsbury, strategically chosen to enhance its operational capabilities and support future growth.

ECommerce Intelligence team with Chris Turton, Sarah Evans, Neil Anderson and Toby Shaw at New Zealand House
Specialising in producing tangible growth for Amazon sellers, Ecommerce Intelligence help clients develop robust, specific sales models with focus on return on investment.

The firm – which generates millions in client sales every month, has offices in Shrewsbury and the USA. Ecommerce Intelligence took the significant step to relocate their Shrewsbury based team into larger premises. The new 1,047 sq ft office, situated in Abbey Foregate, boasts newly refurbished open-plan space in a near-town centre location with on-site car-parking.

The decision to relocate was driven by the company’s ongoing commitment to providing professional and efficient service to its customers across the globe. The larger office space will accommodate the company’s growing team of professionals, enabling them to work more effectively while fostering a culture of creativity and teamwork.

“We are excited about this pivotal moment in our company’s journey. The move to our new office represents not just physical growth, but also a reflection of the progress we have made as a business,” said Chris Turton, Managing Director. “Securing a deal with Morris Property has been a smooth process, and we are looking forward to the future.”

Neil Anderson, Head of Estates at Morris Property said: “We were delighted to offer Chris the opportunity to expand his progressive business at New Zealand House. We hope that the team settle in well and enjoy their new space.”

The letting of the refurbished office space was arranged by Toby Shaw from TSR, who said: “New Zealand House is an ideal premises for those looking to be close to Shrewsbury’s town centre. I’m sure that Ecommerce Intelligence will prosper in their new environment and community.”

