Local law firm team to take on charity cycling challenge

A team of budding cyclists from Martin Kaye Solicitors are taking on a cycling challenge for their chosen charities on 17th September.

Dan Stanley, Linzi Knowles, Nel Hevingham, Laura Morris (Fundraising and Volunteer Coordinator at Lingen Davies Cancer Fund) and Emma Prescott

The team are to take on a near-forty mile ride between the three office bases and will be stopping at both Telford Mind and the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund along the way.

The team who are taken on the challenge are the firm’s Administration and Systems Assistant Manager Emma Prescott, Employment Administration Manager Linzi Knowles, Marketing Executive Dan Stanley, Office Assistant and Receptionist Nel Hevingham, Partner and Head of Commercial Services John Mehtam and Partner and Head of Private Property at the Shrewsbury office Simon Wagner.

The team of cyclists will be starting at Martin Kaye Solicitors’ Wolverhampton office on Tettenhall Road then travelling 14.5 miles to Mind Telford which is based in Madeley. After they depart Mind Telford, the team will then make the short, 3-mile journey to Martin Kaye Solicitors’ Telford office, which is by Telford Central Train Station.

After leaving the Telford office, they will then embark on an 18-mile journey to Lingen Davies’ headquarters, which is at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Then on the final leg of the journey, the team will depart and make a 2-mile journey from Lingen Davies to the Martin Kaye Solicitors office in Shrewsbury town centre, where they will complete the challenge.

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund exists to ensure local people from throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales can access the best cancer care locally; which is at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Telford Mind is an independent voluntary organisation that is affiliated to National Mind. It exists to promote and support better mental health in Telford and the Wrekin and surrounding areas. Telford Mind works to promote recovery, aiming to provide high quality services for people who are experiencing mental health issues and/or emotional distress.

Emma Prescott, who combines her role as Administration and Systems Assistant Manager with being a Charity Ambassador at Martin Kaye Solicitors, commented: “We are incredibly excited to take on this challenge on that will push the team to the edge of their comfort zone. It’s going to be a challenge that’s not only difficult, but also rewarding as we’re raising money for two brilliant charities in the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and Telford Mind”.

Helen Knight, Head Fundraiser at the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, added: “We couldn’t be more grateful to Martin Kaye Solicitors’ team of cyclists who are taking on this challenge to raise money for Lingen Davies, enabling us to further our cancer awareness work, and continue to enhance care, treatment and services for patients throughout our community”.

Louise Heap, CEO at Telford Mind, also added: “We want to thank the team at Martin Kaye Solicitors for taking on this challenge and raising money for Telford Mind”.

You are able to sponsor the team and donate to their fundraising efforts here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/MKCycling-Challenge23/