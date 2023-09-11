21.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 11, 2023
Engine House to host Good2Great business event

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Companies from across Shropshire are being invited to an event later this month which aims to encourage sustainable growth.

Johnny Themans outside Enginuity

Business growth specialists, Good2Great are hosting the seminar on September 21 at The Engine House in the Enginuity museum at Coalbrookdale.

“As things remain so politically and economically volatile and the other pressures continue to mount, we will be looking at the challenges and opportunities these changes present us with,” said Johnny Themans of Bridgnorth-based Good2Great, which has helped around 1,500 new and established companies to develop over the last decade.

A range of strategies will be discussed at the free event, including a five-step plan to build sustainable growth, how to drive efficiencies against a backdrop of rising prices and labour shortages and how to build a winning team.

“To survive and thrive in the next two years businesses will need a laser focus on effectiveness, efficiency and performance – we hope to give the small and medium sized businesses who attend this seminar the tactical tools to help them to prosper,” Johnny added.
 
“This is the second in our series of business growth events this year and we are expecting it to be just as successful as the first, which was attended by around 100 entrepreneurs.

“We are sure that anyone who wants to take action to secure the future of their company will find the morning very useful.”

To register the event, which runs from 8.30am until 12 noon, people should contact Tamsin Preece at Good2Great on 07743 165247

