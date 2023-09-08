Shropshire law firm welcomes latest cohort of trainees

Shropshire law firm mfg Solicitors has welcomed its latest group of trainees as it continues to build for the future.

Tom Esler (front left) and Sam Pedley (front right) with the new cohort of trainees

Joining the firm as first year trainees are quintet Lucy Palmer, Florence Fisher, Molly Batten, Rachel Pick and Sufyaan Aslim.

The five new recruits have been handed two-year contracts and as part of the programme each will spend six months training, alongside their studies, within four out of the firm’s eight departments.

- Advertisement -

They follow last year’s cohort of trainees, Kiran Kaur, Lucy Allen, Rachel Dear, Amelia Edwards and Reuben Grimshaw, who move into the final year of their training.

Tom Esler, partner and Board member responsible for the firm’s trainee programme said: “This year we are delighted to be welcoming yet another incredibly strong group of trainees into the firm.

“Alongside their studies, the programme will give Lucy, Florence, Molly, Rachel and Sufyaan the opportunity to work across various departments. It provides them with vital hands-on experience, working closely with our partners and clients every day. That’s vital to prepare them for the future and all five are already making an impression.

“We’re also pleased to see last year’s cohort move into their second year after a very successful 12 months. It’s also a big year for them and I cannot speak highly enough of their passion and dedication during their first year.”

As part of the programme the trainees are encouraged by more experienced lawyers to develop their technical and communication skills, gain hands-on experience dealing with clients, and provided with opportunities to network with clients and within the business and local community.

mfg Solicitors has offices in Birmingham, Kidderminster, Worcester, Bromsgrove, Ludlow and Telford.