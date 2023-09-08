18.8 C
Diane retires after 15 years’ service with local specialist insurance broker

By Shropshire Live Business

Cox Mahon, the specialist insurance broker based in Shrewsbury, recently said a sad farewell to their Claims Manager, Diane Manders who has retired after 15 years’ loyal service.

Shrewsbury-based Diane has worked in the insurance industry for over 30 years specialising in the claims sector with a wealth of experience in liability insurance.

Richard Amphlett, Managing Director of Cox Mahon said “Diane has been as real asset to the company and a valued member of the team. The company has experienced significant growth during the time Diane has been with us, her contribution has been exceptional”.

Diane said “It’s been a great pleasure and I’ve really enjoyed my time at Cox Mahon. I’ve made some real friends along the way, which I intend to stay in touch with”.

To maintain continuity of service the company are pleased to announce that Di’s replacement – Donna Livingstone (Cert CII Claims) has been shadowing Diane for the past couple of months and is ready to step into her shoes.

Further information about Donna, along with other members of the Cox Mahon team, can be found on their website http:www.coxmahon.com

With offices in Shrewsbury and London, Cox Mahon is an independent insurance broker with a reputation for excellent service and an in-depth market knowledge. Areas of expertise include Professional Indemnity Insurance, Estates & Private Clients and Commercial sectors where they are regarded as a leading broker.

