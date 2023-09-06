US company TCN launches its first UK head office in Shropshire

TCN, a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies has officially opened its first-ever UK head office in the county.

Pictured in the Shrewsbury office are Spencer Taylor, Regional Head of Sales and Operations for UK & Eire at TCN and Emma Reynolds, UK Account Manager/Sales Development Representative

The Shrewsbury office will serve the company’s UK staff, including Spencer Taylor, Regional Head of Sales and Operations for UK & Eire at TCN; Emma Reynolds, UK Account Manager/Sales Development Representative; as well as UK and EU communications and marketing representative/s.

It will also function as a centre for meetings with senior US company officials, including Kerry Sherman, Vice President of EMEA Sales and Business Development and Co-Founder and Darrin Bird, Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer, when visiting the UK and Romania, as well as key Romanian colleagues such as Adrian Stefan, Director of Sales for the EU and Victor Marcu, Business Manager EU.

- Advertisement -

The office is situated in a listed black and white, timber framed, Medieval Tudor building, dating from the mid-1500s in the historic Butcher Row in Shrewsbury.

The building has been designated as having special architectural or historical significance by Historic England, as determined by the UK Government.

Historically, the area was filled with traditional traders, which gave the surrounding streets many names, like Butcher Row, Fish Street and Grope Lane.

The nearby Bear Steps itself is named after The Bear Inn Pub, which sat on the corner of Fish Street and Grope Lane, although local legend claims the area was historically home to one of Shrewsbury’s bear pits.

Originally built in the mid-16th century, 33-34 Butcher Row is a three-storey, timber-framed building with an inserted shop front to Pride Hill, a grand doorway and casement window.

Spencer Taylor said: “The position of this office suits TCN well. It is centrally located in the West Midlands, just a few minutes’ walk from the train station, which has good rail links to Birmingham, the north, and the south, offering excellent opportunities for us to meet with and support our growing roster of UK clients. TCN has had a data center in London for many years, and with the addition of our Romanian head office offering UK clients extended hours of service, the support for the UK and EU has been significantly strengthened over the last 12 months.

“We are thrilled to have secured an office in such a historical building. Even though TCN is a modern company, founded in 1999, built in the cloud with a presence in the UK for the past decade, it’s only in the past 12 months that the UK team has grown significantly.”

Kerry Sherman added, “I love Butcher Row and I usually stay in the equally historic Prince Rupert Hotel when working in the UK. The new TCN UK office is literally a stone’s throw away and we love the history of the area where so many of our colleagues are based.

“It’s great to think that the UK office is situated in what was the historic trade centre of Shrewsbury. Hopefully, all that history will serve us well as we grow and continue to serve our UK clients with our multi-award-winning product and customer service.

“In the US, TCN has built a strong name and brand for itself as a top call center technology provider. We aim to establish this same brand and provide the same award-winning service in the UK.”

As a start to achieving these goals, TCN also announced a new integrated partnership in the UK with DebtStream and Debtrak last month, which both supported TCN at its networking and education event in Leamington Spa.

The event was attended by and supported by the Chartered Institute of Credit Management with which TCN recently became a corporate partner.

TCN also recently announced it has become an official national Money Advice Liaison Group Ltd (MALG) member.

MALG is a UK membership forum for ‘working together to improve the lives of people in debt.’​

It aims to promote better communication, best practice, understanding and professionalism among organisations operating on a national and regional level concerned with people in debt, debt advice, debt collection and all related matters within the UK.

“TCN will take advantage of our membership to help us stay compliant, learn more from members and what they need at forums, exhibit at events and more.” added Spencer.