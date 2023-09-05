26.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Advertisement -

Sixth generation embarks on a new chapter

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A family-owned Shropshire firm has embarked on a new chapter with the addition of the sixth generation to the team.

Harry and Oliver Griffiths are the sixth generation of the Griffiths family to join the Tudor Griffiths Group
Harry and Oliver Griffiths are the sixth generation of the Griffiths family to join the Tudor Griffiths Group

Tudor Griffiths Group, which has its head office in Ellesmere, employs over 300 people, trading out of 30 different locations.

And now, Managing Director Tudor Griffiths’ sons Harry and Oliver have become the sixth generation of the family to join the firm.

- Advertisement -

Tudor said: “It’s wonderful to see the legacy of our company strengthened by Harry and Oliver joining the family company.

“Welcoming them into the business marks an important milestone. Their fresh ideas will be essential as we stride forward, and their involvement ensures a seamless transition from one generation to the next.”

Tudor said the Tudor Griffiths Group story began in 1874, when William Griffiths – at the age of 25 – turned his vision into a reality by establishing himself as a builder in Kinnerley, near Oswestry.

“From humble beginnings, the company rapidly expanded taking on initial building projects like the United Reformed Chapel at Dovaston, and the Baptist Chapel in Newtown.

“And now today, the Tudor Griffiths Group, which is still under family ownership and management after almost 150 years, continues to thrive and we are looking forward to a busy and productive future.”

Tudor Griffiths Group is made up of several divisions, including eight builders’ merchants in Ellesmere, Oswestry, Northwich, Nantwich, Tattenhall, Welshpool, Wolverley, and Bridgnorth.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP