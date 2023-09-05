ROUS+ makes a splash as it adds Shropshire water brand to client base

Shropshire PR and creative agency ROUS+ has announced a new partnership with premium water brand Wenlock Spring as it continues to grow its consumer division.

The ROUS+ team

The company, which has offices in Jackfield, has been appointed to handle the public relations and creative for the award-winning business and has already worked on a sustainability project and a new-look Christmas advertising campaign.

Wenlock Spring, which was founded in 1988, has built a strong reputation for providing premium quality spring water in the hospitality and specialist retail sectors.

The second-generation family business is based at Wolverton, near Church Stretton, and its water is sourced from a protected historic spring, dating back to 1086 and located near the famous Wenlock Edge. It recently won a trio of awards from the British Bottlers’ Institute (BBI).

Wenlock Spring is the latest in a series of new client wins this year for ROUS+ and joins Shrewsbury-based doughnut maker Planet Doughnut, Telford-based experience provider WonderDays and leading Midlands attraction the Black Country Living Museum.

ROUS+ Founder and Managing Director Nathan Rous said: “We’re always delighted to work with new businesses right on our doorstep and are excited to welcome Wenlock Spring to our diverse and constantly growing client base.

“The company has invested heavily in sustainability and has grown to become one of the UK’s most successful water brands. Now it’s our job to amplify the business further and help generate greater commercial opportunities.”

ROUS+ is a team of former journalists, specialist PR managers, crisis experts, social media operators, content curators and graphic designers. It has a wide portfolio of local, national and international clients across key industries, and has worked with everyone from JCB and Cadent through to Charles Tyrwhitt and the RHS.

Nathan added; “We have a growing and talented team with a great mix of skills across PR, media relations, and content and digital marketing to ensure the core essence of a business’s voice is captured in the most authentic way and shared on the right channels.”