26.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Advertisement -

North Shropshire company 4M expands self storage facilities

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Prees-based 4M Portable Buildings has expanded its self storage division with the launch of 30 new indoor units to double its total capacity. 

Grocott Group Managing Director Daniel McGowan (left) and Mark Jones (right), 4M’s Operations Manager
Grocott Group Managing Director Daniel McGowan (left) and Mark Jones (right), 4M’s Operations Manager

Available for both domestic and business storage, the rooms are located at 4M’s site just off the A49 between Shrewsbury and Whitchurch.

Room sizes vary from 80 to 160 square feet meaning customers can store items such as machinery, vehicles, boats and furniture alongside paperwork or household items.

- Advertisement -

Customers have 24/7 access with personalised entry codes and there is a purpose-built off-loading bay and a sizeable car park from which to unload.

The company offers short, medium, and long-term rentals.

Explaining the decision to expand its self-storage division, 4M’s Operations Manager Mark Jones said, “We launched our self storage division in 2021 which has been very successful and, due to increasing demand, we took the decision to invest in additional rooms. 

“We are fortunate to have ample development space here at our site and after looking at a variety of development options, we decided to construct storage units indoors which are really resonating with customers.  Providing top quality rooms and a wide selection of different-sized units were high on our agenda.

“We are now working on the next phase of development as we have the potential to construct a further 40 indoor rooms.”

Owned by the Grocott Group, 4M is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. 

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP