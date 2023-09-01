Transport & technical recruitment business doubles client base

Simply Interview, which specialises in transport and technical recruitment, has doubled the size of its client base in the last year.

Alex and Sam Edwards from the Simply Interview team

The brand is part of the DMOS People recruitment group based in Shrewsbury.

Two brothers, Alex and Sam Edwards, joined forces to overhaul the Simply Interview business in July 2022. Since joining the company they have increased their client base and the number of drivers who are out to work for them by 100%.

Alex and Sam Edwards have over 10 years of recruitment experience between them, and over half of that has been within transport recruitment, predominantly dealing with businesses across Shropshire and the West Midlands.

Alex heads up the technical division, which looks after skilled labour positions such as welders, fabricators and engineers, and Sam covers the transport side of the business, specialising in van, 7.5 tonne, Class 2, Class 1, ADR and HIAB drivers. They are on track to turnover £1million in this financial year.

Alex Edwards said, “Both Sam and I have relished the challenge of enhancing Simply Interview to create the go-to service for transport and technical recruitment across the West Midlands and mid-Wales.

“We’re proud to have doubled the number of clients and to have got so many drivers on the road, helping local businesses to thrive. If any businesses out there would like our help crewing up, we’d love to hear from them. Equally, any drivers looking for new work should get in touch – we have lots of great opportunities.”