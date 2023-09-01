Shropshire businesses invited to go ‘on safari’

Businesses will get the chance to meet new contacts and suppliers at Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming expo event – and take part in a speed networking event with a difference.

Kelly Riedel, Shropshire chamber’s events manager

The autumn ‘Connectin Business’ expo – always one of the most popular events in the Chamber’s calendar – will take place at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on Wednesday October 11, from 7.45am to 2pm.

It’s the latest in a series of events organised by the Chamber to give local business people chance to forge new contacts, raise their profile and extend their knowledge.

- Advertisement -

Events and training manager Kelly Riedel said there had already been a positive response from both Chamber members and non-members.

“Our latest expo will be a fantastic opportunity for businesses to meet the Chamber team as there have been several new appointments and we’ll also be running a speed networking workshop too,” she said.

“The day will start with a breakfast meeting followed by networking opportunities and the expo will open at 10am followed by a networking buffet lunch.”

The day will also include a speed networking event with a difference – bringing fun and colour to proceedings with a special ‘safari’ theme.

Kelly said: “I promise you will never have been to a speed networking event quite like this! We’re not giving too much away at this stage though, other than to say it’s going to be a really memorable occasion.”

She added: “We are always looking for interesting and different ways to connect with our members and with non-members.

“Our calendar of business meetings, workshops and networking dates is packed with diary dates that could lead to that next business opportunity that you’re looking for.”

To register for a place or to book a stand at the expo click here.