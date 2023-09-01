13.2 C
Shropshire businesses invited to go ‘on safari’

By Shropshire Live Business

Businesses will get the chance to meet new contacts and suppliers at Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming expo event – and take part in a speed networking event with a difference.

Kelly Riedel, Shropshire chamber’s events manager
The autumn ‘Connectin Business’ expo – always one of the most popular events in the Chamber’s calendar – will take place at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on Wednesday October 11, from 7.45am to 2pm.

It’s the latest in a series of events organised by the Chamber to give local business people chance to forge new contacts, raise their profile and extend their knowledge.

Events and training manager Kelly Riedel said there had already been a positive response from both Chamber members and non-members.

“Our latest expo will be a fantastic opportunity for businesses to meet the Chamber team as there have been several new appointments and we’ll also be running a speed networking workshop too,” she said.

“The day will start with a breakfast meeting followed by networking opportunities and the expo will open at 10am followed by a networking buffet lunch.”

The day will also include a speed networking event with a difference – bringing fun and colour to proceedings with a special ‘safari’ theme.

Kelly said: “I promise you will never have been to a speed networking event quite like this! We’re not giving too much away at this stage though, other than to say it’s going to be a really memorable occasion.”

She added: “We are always looking for interesting and different ways to connect with our members and with non-members.

“Our calendar of business meetings, workshops and networking dates is packed with diary dates that could lead to that next business opportunity that you’re looking for.”

To register for a place or to book a stand at the expo click here.

